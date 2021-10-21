Relief and rescue operations in full swing in heavy rain affected Kerala; Centre assures all help
Aryan Khan moves Bombay High Court for bail in cruise drugs case

AGENCIES

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday for bail in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Earlier in the day, Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by a special NDPS court here.

His advocates then immediately filed an appeal in the HC, challenging the lower court’s order.

The appeal is likely to be mentioned by Aryan Khan’s lawyers on Thursday before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre.

The bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha were rejected by the special court on Wednesday afternoon.

THE special court in Mumbai on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan,observing that ‘on the face of it’, he was indulging in “illicit drug activities on a regular basis”. His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted. Aryan (23), arrested with a few others on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs including charas, has now moved the Bombay High Court. VV Patil, special judge for the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant (26) and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha (28).

“Considering the evidence on record it cannot be said that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accused are not guilty of such offence and they are not likely to commit such offence when on bail,” the court stated.

They were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and are presently in judicial custody.

