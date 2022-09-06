Army’s Fire and Fury Corps extends ‘Ignited Minds’ project to Kargil

AMN

In Ladakh, Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps extended ‘Ignited Minds’, a project to train the students for Medical and Engineering entrance exams, to Kargil. The project ‘Ladakh Ignited Minds’, an Indian Army initiative to provide holistic educational training for Ladakhi youth.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and National Integrity and Educational Development Organization (NIEDO) to provide full time residential training program exclusively for Kargil girls.

Under this joint initiative, Kargil girls get full and free residential coaching for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Ladakh domiciled 12th students who passed with 70 percentage of marks or appeared this year, whose family income is less than three and half lakhs annual income are eligible to apply.

Ignited Minds project launched last year has been successful in Leh. Kanpur based NGO, NIEDO will execute the project while Army will provide administrative and logistic support and funding by HPCL.

General Officer Commanding of Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Anandya Sengupta, HPCL Executive Directors Subodh Batra, VK Yadav, NIEDO CEO Dr Rohit Srivastava and senior Army officers also present on the occasion.