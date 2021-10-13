Aravind Kumar sworn in as Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court

AMN

Justice Aravind Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday. Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to him at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Speaker of Gujarat Assembly Nimaben Acharya, Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar and the Judges of Gujarat High Court were present on this occasion.

Justice Aravind Kumar succeeds Justice Vikram Nath as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. Before this assignment, he was working as a Judge of the Karnataka High Court.