AMN

Finance Ministry today said one person has been arrested by Delhi CGST Officials for fraudulently claiming Input Tax Credit of 134 crore rupees. Officers of Central Goods and Services Tax Commissionerate unearthed a network of fictitious exporters availing and utilizing fake Input Tax Credit of 134 crore rupees under GST with intent to claim IGST refund fraudulently. The network of fictitious exporters was being operated by one person.