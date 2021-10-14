Maharashtra crosses 9 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark

AMN

Maharashtra has crossed 9 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark yesterday. In view of Central government’s aim to administer 100 crore doses of vaccines across the country Maharashtra government has launched Mission Kavach Kundal a week long special drive with the target of administering more than 15 lakh doses every day. The state health machinery is making special efforts to expedite the vaccination in urban and semi urban areas of Maharashtra.

All the officials and staff of the health department are being utilised for this drive. Awareness campaigns like Prabhat Pheri, cultural programmes of folk song artistes are also being organised in some parts of the state. Health Minister Rajesh Tope has congratulated the officials and staff involved in the drive and appealed to continue this speed and help to inoculate all the eligible citizens of the state.