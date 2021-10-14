Famous Janjira Fort in Maharashtra reopens

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever
Famous Janjira Fort in Maharashtra has been reopened after almost six months as the Covid- 19 situation in the state is improving. The state government recently allowed the tourist destinations to open in the backdrop of steady decline in active cases and increased vaccine coverage.

Murud- Janjira fort is one of the famous tourist destinations in Raigad District with historic importance. Due to its proximity to Mumbai, Pune and Thane, Raigad sees a large number of tourists visiting the coastal district. But due to the closure of the fort 250 families residing near the island fort were facing many hardships as their main source of livelihood was snatched away by the global pandemic but now the Covid-19 situation in the state is improving and various restrictions are being removed including the restrictions at tourist destinations. This has given big relief to the families who are solely dependent on tourist activities.

After the improved situation many tourists are back in Murud-Janjira and the owners of the small boats are happy to welcome the tourists as the permission is given to run the boat service between 9 am to 5 pm by the administration and ASI. The boat owners are also helping in the cleaning work being done inside the fort like cutting down the bushes and grass in the fort. Due to the reopening of the Janjira fort, lot of enthusiasm and happiness is seen among the stakeholders and they are optimistic about the increase in the flow of tourists in the upcoming Diwali festival.

