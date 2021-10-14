Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever
इंडियन आवाज़     14 Oct 2021 08:51:23      انڈین آواز

Uttar Pradesh celebrates Mahanavami with religious fervour

AMN

Mahanavami is being celebrated across Uttar Pradesh with full religious fervour today. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed kanya poojan at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. He said that Mahanavami is the occasion to worship girl child as an embodiment of Maa Durga and Navratri festival showcases the respect Indian culture holds towards women. He said that if this regard is implemented into practicality, the secluded incidences of abuse against the girls and women could be successfully arrested. He said that we need to change our mindset towards women. The women today are excelling in every field and they are equally capable as leaders too.

The Chief Minister said that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ for empowering the girl child. He said that the UP government has also launched various schemes for the empowerment of women. He added that 15,000 rupees financial assistance is being provided to girl child under Mukhyamantri Sumangala Yojana. The Chief Minister also said that the government is providing financial assistance in marriage of the girls belonging to poor families. He said that over 1.75 lakh girls are benefited by this scheme till date. Mr. Adityanath said that the Mission Shakti has been launched to ensure safety and security of the girls and the women in the state.

