APEDA inks MoU with NAFED for bringing benefits to cooperatives /FPOs

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, APEDA today signed an MoU with National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, NAFED for strengthening export linkage of farmer cooperatives and Farmer Producer Organisation, FPOs.

The key areas of cooperation include facilitating APEDA registered exporters getting assistance under all the government schemes implemented through NAFED. The MoU also envisages ensuring sustainability and growth of exports by Cooperatives by addressing issues such as technology, skill, quality products and market access.

APEDA would facilitate exports by the Cooperatives, FPOs, partners and associates identified and promoted by NAFED.

APEDA and NAFED will also facilitate participation of Farmers’ Cooperatives in global trade including B2B and B2C fairs to be organized in India and abroad.