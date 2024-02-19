APEDA facilitates export of bananas from India to Russia via sea

AMN

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, APEDA has facilitated the export of bananas from India to Russia via sea. A consignment of 1,540 boxes of bananas was flagged off Saturday from Maharashtra by APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev in a collaborative effort with the Central Institute of Sub-tropical Horticulture, CISH.

APEDA highlighted the development of sea protocol employed for this shipment by CISH to maintain the quality of fruit in transit.

The APEDA encouraged more exporters to employ novel methods in shipping new products to new destinations, with APEDA supporting and facilitating these endeavours. He highlighted APEDA’s financial assistance scheme, which now is putting special emphasis on supporting women entrepreneurs.

Russia has recently shown keen interest in the procurement of tropical fruits from India, including bananas. Banana is a major Agri import of Russia, which is presently primarily being imported from the Latin American country Ecuador.