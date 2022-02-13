FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Feb 2022 05:22:04      انڈین آواز

APEDA celebrates its 36th Foundation Day

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Agricultural Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) today celebrated its 36th Foundation Day. APEDA actively supported the Government in taking the export of agricultural products to 20.67 billion dollar in 2020-21 from 0.6 billion dollar in 1986 when it was founded. Commerce and Industry Ministry said, it also helped to expand the export basket to several countries.

The target given to APEDA in the current financial year is 23.7 billion dollar, out of which more than 70 per cent has been achieved till January this year. The Ministry said, keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for vocal for local and Atmanirbhar Bharat, APEDA has been focusing on promotion of exports of locally sourced Geographical Indications tagged as well as indigenous, ethnic agricultural products.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

France  outplay India 5-2 FIH Hockey Pro League

Harpal Singh Bedi High flying India came down with a thud as they  lost to France 2-5  in their 2nd leg ...

India needs to play  consistently against France, S Africa in 2nd leg of FIH Pro League; Manpreet  Singh

Harpal  Singh Bedi New Delhi, 11 February :  India skipper Manpreet Singh has exuded confidence o ...

Pranavi ends 13-month title drought, pips Gaurika in  play-off  to win  the Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Hyderabad, 11 February :  A  birdie on the first play-off hole enabled &nb ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart