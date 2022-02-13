APEDA celebrates its 36th Foundation Day

AMN / WEB DESK

Agricultural Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) today celebrated its 36th Foundation Day. APEDA actively supported the Government in taking the export of agricultural products to 20.67 billion dollar in 2020-21 from 0.6 billion dollar in 1986 when it was founded. Commerce and Industry Ministry said, it also helped to expand the export basket to several countries.



The target given to APEDA in the current financial year is 23.7 billion dollar, out of which more than 70 per cent has been achieved till January this year. The Ministry said, keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for vocal for local and Atmanirbhar Bharat, APEDA has been focusing on promotion of exports of locally sourced Geographical Indications tagged as well as indigenous, ethnic agricultural products.