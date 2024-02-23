Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry including Press Sewa Portal, Central Bureau of Communication Portal and Website, NaViGate Bharat Portal and National Register for Local Cable Operators.

Speaking on the occasion on Thursday, Mr. Thakur said the purpose of launching these portals is to bring transparency and ease of doing business in the system. Mr Thakur said, it will also reduce human interference and make the functioning of the departments under the ministry more efficient and transparent. He added that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government has taken various initiatives to bring transparency and this is one such step in this direction.

The Minister said recently parliament has passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill 2023, putting to an end the law of the colonial era. He said with this decision journalists will get the registration of newspapers or periodicals within 2 months, instead of 2 years. The Minister added that India is viewed as an attractive destination for foreign investment. He further said that several reforms undertaken by the Modi government has boosted the Indian economy.

Earlier, Secretary, Ministry of I&B Sanjay Jaju during his remarks said that these initiatives will help us streamline and increase our engagement with the media.

Press Sewa Portal, designed under the PRP Act 2023, aims to simplify the cumbersome registration procedures that were prevalent under the colonial PRB Act, 1867. Along with the portal, the website offers easy access to relevant information, featuring an AI-based chatbot for user-friendly interactions.

The National Video Gateway of Bharat, portal developed by the New Media Wing of the Ministry, is a unified bilingual platform which hosts videos on the entire gamut of Government’s development-related and citizen welfare-oriented measures. The portal eliminates the hassle of searching for official and reliable information from multiple sources, providing a one-stop platform for media and the general public.