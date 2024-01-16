इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2024 08:41:17      انڈین آواز

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

Published On:

WEB DESK

Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya Dham, being held on 22nd January, 2024.  Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ as per prescribed rituals. It is expected that more than 8,000 guests will visit the temple on this day, followed by lakhs of devotees from 23rd January onwards.

Live Telecast

Arrangements have been made for LIVE telecast of the ceremony. The entire event would be live-telecast in 4K quality by Doordarshan, on DD News and DD National channels.  On 23rd January, 2024, Doordarshan will do LIVE telecast of Aarti and Opening of Shree Ram Temple for the public.

Doordarshan shall share the clean feed of the event in Ayodhya on 22.01.24 with ANI TV and PTI Video. All TV channels which are subscribers to the agency can obtain feed from there.

For other National and International broadcasters, a YouTube link with key of clean feed, will be generated. This link would be shared with the concerned broadcasters upon their request.  In order to obtain the YouTube link, domestic broadcasters may place their request with Press Information Bureau.  International TV Channels would need to place their request directly with Prasar Bharati.  Contact details are available in the PIB Media Advisory, which can be accessed here.

Channels also have the option of patching to DD News, in case clean feed is not required. Courtesy may be given to Doordarshan in this case.  PIB will issue photographs and press releases of the event, in English, Hindi and Indian state languages.

Ayodhya Media Centre

A Media Centre is being set up at Ram Katha Sangrahalay in Ayodhya with limited capacity, where large LED TVs will be set up to facilitate viewing of the telecast. The Media Centre will be equipped with Wi-Fi facility for media persons to file their stories.

Portal for Media Passes

Media organizations desirous of covering the event from Ayodhya may apply through PIB’s centralized portal, latest by 6 p.m., 17th January 2024; based on which security passes will be issued, through state administration. The portal can be accessed here.

Special Programmes by Doordarshan

Besides the live telecasts, Doordarshan is running a Special News Bulletin titled Ram Ki Paidi (राम की पैडी)) during January 1 – 15, 2024. During 5 P.M. -8 P.M., there will be a special live programme titled “श्री राम अयोध्या आये हैं” (Shri Ram Ayodhya Aaye Hain) which will include daily Ayodhya round-up, guest discussions, special stories and vox-pop.

Health Facilities

Efforts are being made to make information on medical care facilities at Ayodhya available on website of local administration in Ayodhya and the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, in order to facilitate people in getting adequate medical assistance. A team has been sent from JPNA Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi for imparting training to around 200 health workers in Ayodhya during January 12 – 15, 2024. Government of India is likely to establish a Bhishm Emergency Response facility at Ayodhya during Pran Pratishta ceremony and allied programmes.

