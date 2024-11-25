The Indian Awaaz

Anti-govt protest march of PTI supporters reaches Islamabad outskirts

Nov 25, 2024

The anti-government protest march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters has now reached the outskirts of Islamabad, where massive security arrangements have been made to prevent its entry into Pakistan’s capital. The march started from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Peshawar yesterday. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, is leading the protest. She has vowed to continue it until her imprisoned husband is released from jail. On the other hand, the government maintains that it will not allow PTI supporters to spread violence and chaos in the capital city.

