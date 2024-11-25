India calls for ceasefire, two-state solution at MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference

AMN / WEB DESK

INDIA’S External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar today expressed concern over the situation in West Asia, saying that India unequivocally condemns terrorism and hostage-taking. In his opening remarks at the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference in Rome, Italy, Dr Jaishankar emphasized that international humanitarian law cannot be disregarded and called for all countries to support a ceasefire.

He stressed the imperative of addressing the future of the Palestinian people. Highlighting India’s stance, he reiterated that the country favours a two-state solution. The External Affairs Minister noted New Delhi’s growing concerns over the widening of the conflict. He mentioned that India has been in regular touch with both Israel and Iran at the highest levels to advocate restraint and enhance communication.

Dr Jaishankar remarked that, given its capacity to engage with various parties, India is always willing to contribute meaningfully to any international diplomatic initiatives. He also identified addressing the conflict in Ukraine as another pressing global imperative. Emphasizing the destabilizing consequences of the ongoing conflict, including its impact on the Mediterranean region, he asserted that no solution would emerge from the battlefield. Dr Jaishankar underlined India’s consistent view that disputes in this era cannot be resolved through war and called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy.