The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India calls for ceasefire, two-state solution at MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference

Nov 25, 2024
EAM Jaishankar calls for ceasefire, two-state solution at MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference

AMN / WEB DESK

INDIA’S External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar today expressed concern over the situation in West Asia, saying that India unequivocally condemns terrorism and hostage-taking. In his opening remarks at the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference in Rome, Italy, Dr Jaishankar emphasized that international humanitarian law cannot be disregarded and called for all countries to support a ceasefire.

He stressed the imperative of addressing the future of the Palestinian people. Highlighting India’s stance, he reiterated that the country favours a two-state solution. The External Affairs Minister noted New Delhi’s growing concerns over the widening of the conflict. He mentioned that India has been in regular touch with both Israel and Iran at the highest levels to advocate restraint and enhance communication.

Dr Jaishankar remarked that, given its capacity to engage with various parties, India is always willing to contribute meaningfully to any international diplomatic initiatives. He also identified addressing the conflict in Ukraine as another pressing global imperative. Emphasizing the destabilizing consequences of the ongoing conflict, including its impact on the Mediterranean region, he asserted that no solution would emerge from the battlefield. Dr Jaishankar underlined India’s consistent view that disputes in this era cannot be resolved through war and called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Anti-govt protest march of PTI supporters reaches Islamabad outskirts

Nov 25, 2024
ENVIRONMENT INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

COP29-Climate Fund: Too Little, Too Late

Nov 25, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar reaches Rome, Italy on 3-day visit

Nov 24, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Anti-govt protest march of PTI supporters reaches Islamabad outskirts

25 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

मेरठ की बेटी सानिया ख़ान को ‘शी इंस्पायर्स 2024’ सम्मान

25 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Both houses of Parliament adjourned amid ruckus over Adani bribery case, Manipur

25 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India calls for ceasefire, two-state solution at MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference

25 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment