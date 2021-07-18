PM reviews COVID-19 situation with Chief Ministers of six states
Anti Drone Swadeshi System will soon be deployed along border: Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that an Anti Drone Swadeshi System will soon be deployed along the country’s border. He said, Defence Research and Development organisation along with other concerned agencies are working on this system.

Addressing the 18th Investiture Ceremony of Border Security Force, BSF in New Delhi, Mr Shah expressed confidence that the country’s paramilitary forces are able meet all the challenges eminating time to time in protecting the borders.

Mr Shah said, the Narendra Modi government has accorded high priority to strengthen infrastructure along border areas of the country. Mr Shah said, the Prime Minister believed that if the infrastructure will not be improved along the border areas then the country’s border will not remain protected.

Giving comparison to the work done during previous UPA Government, Mr Shah said, from the period 2008 to 2014, only 3600 kilometres roads along the border were constructed but in the Narendra Modi government, work of 4764 kilometres roads were completed.

He also informed that for smooth movement of paramilitary forces, where only one tunnel was built in previous regime, now 6 such tunnels were built and work on 19 tunnels is in progress. Mr Shah also assured that there will be no gaps in fencing along borders and work will be completed before 2022.

Mr Shah, said the country has its own independent defence policy under the Narendra Modi government and its message is clear that it wants peace with everyone but anyone who disturbs the country’s border and challenges it’s sovereignty, will be given befitting reply.

