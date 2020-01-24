Anti-CAA protests: SC refuses to entertain plea against imposition of NSA

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

Supreme Court today said it cannot issue blanket orders restraining authorities from invoking the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against people protesting the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The top court said, NSA cannot be allowed to be misused but added that there cannot be a general command as public properties are being burnt during the protests and it may be organized.

Petitioner-advocate M L Sharma said that anti-CAA protests are going on peacefully in Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi and other places and states should not be allowed to invoke the stringent law against the protesters.

The Apex court asked Sharma to file an amended petition showing some specific instances where NSA has been invoked against the anti-CAA protesters.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on January 10th had extended detaining powers to Delhi Police under the NSA for a three-month period starting January 19th.