24 Jan 2020
Anti-CAA protests: SC refuses to entertain plea against imposition of NSA

Published On: By

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) in few states and the national capital amid anti-CAA protests.

Supreme Court today said it cannot issue blanket orders restraining authorities from invoking the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against people protesting the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The top court said, NSA cannot be allowed to be misused but added that there cannot be a general command as public properties are being burnt during the protests and it may be organized.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee refused to entertain a plea challenging the imposition of NSA in few states as also in the National Capital amid anti-CAA protests.

Petitioner-advocate M L Sharma said that anti-CAA protests are going on peacefully in Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi and other places and states should not be allowed to invoke the stringent law against the protesters.

The Apex court asked Sharma to file an amended petition showing some specific instances where NSA has been invoked against the anti-CAA protesters.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on January 10th had extended detaining powers to Delhi Police under the NSA for a three-month period starting January 19th.

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

