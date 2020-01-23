FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jan 2020 12:56:14      انڈین آواز
Ad

India conveys concerns over protests on Republic Day in London

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / NEW DELHI / LONDON

India today conveyed its concerns regarding protests being planned by pro-Pakistani separatist groups on January 26, Republic Day of India, in London, UK.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the matter was taken up by the Indian High Commission in London with the UK Foreign Office to avoid any “untoward” incident.

“You are aware that there have been incident that have happened in the past and we have taken up the matter very strongly with the UK Foreign Office. This was again done by the High Commissioner of India in London. We have sensitised them about the need to secure our premises, the safety of our personnel who are there. This is all part of what constitutes normal diplomatic behaviour by other country. We do hope that UK government will take adequate steps to ensure no untoward incident takes place,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

There were three protests earlier, one of which turned very violent on September 4, 2019, leading to damage of property of the Indian High Commission. The other two were August 15 (Independence Day) and October 24 (Diwali) of 2019.

On Wednesday, Indian High Commissioner to UK, Ruchi Ghanshyam, called on UK Home Secretary Priti Patel expressing concerns over the planned protests outside the UK mission on January 26. There are banners that have been put up calling people to assemble outside all Indian missions across the globe in a “Burn Indian Constitution” drive. Another poster calls for ‘London Protest’ to declare ‘Indian Republic Day as Black Day’.

These posters have raised concerns and India has taken up the specific issues with the UK authorities.

In a tweet, High Commissioner Ruchi Ghanshyam referred to the concerns when she met Priti Patel. “High Commissioner called on Home Secretary Priti Patel and discussed issues of mutual interest to take forward India-UK ties. She conveyed security and safety concerns flowing from planned protests including on Republic Day at India House.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

RFI lifts Dattu Bhokanal’s ban after IOA’s intervention

Indian Rower Dattu Bhokanal's two-year suspension on charges of tanking a race during the 2018 Asian Games was ...

Ashu to lead Delhi U-17 in Junior National Football Championship

HSB/ New Delhi Striker Ashu will lead the 20 -member Delhi U-17 boys team in the Hero Junior National Football ...

World Archery lifts suspension on India enabling Indian archers to represent country

The World Archery today conditionally lifted the suspension on India, less than a week after the embattled nat ...

ART & CULTURE

Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Raj ...

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

Shabana Azmi to be discharged from hospital soon

WEB DESK Actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway recently can b ...

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

Filmi Titbits-3: SRK shares Math video, actor says it has solved many of his problems

WEB DESK Shah Rukh Khan has shared a viral video, which was earlier shared by businessman Anand Mahindra. T ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!