Andhra Pradesh: Record number of more than 60.21 lakh samples tested for Corona virus infection so far

record number of more than 60.21 lakh samples have been tested for Corona virus infection so far in Andhra Pradesh. Six thousand two hundred twenty four more COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded, when tested 72,861 samples in the state during the last 24 hours.

In all, 7,798 patients recovered and were discharged from various COVID hospitals in the state during the past 24 hours as per the State Covid Nodal Officer.

A total of 7,13,014 COVID positive cases have been recorded far in Andhra Pradesh and 6,51,791 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals across the state and 55,282 persons are under treatment. In all, 60,21,395 samples have been tested so far in the state and 5,941 COVID deaths reported in the state.