Andhra Pradesh govt hosts Tourism Tech AI 2.0 Conclave in Vijayawada

Jun 28, 2025
The Government of Andhra Pradesh, in partnership with the Global Forum for Sustainable Tourism (GFST), hosted the Tourism Tech AI 2.0 Conclave in Vijayawada yesterday.

The event brought together national and international stakeholders to deliberate on tourism-led development and position Andhra Pradesh as a global hub for sustainable, cultural, coastal, and wellness tourism. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Guest at the conclave.

Renowned yoga guru and entrepreneur Baba Ramdev, who attended the conclave, lauded Andhra Pradesh’s tourism policy as one of the most attractive in the country. He described Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary and praised his leadership for fostering creativity, productivity, and efficiency.

Highlighting scenic locations in the state, Baba Ramdev emphasized the potential to integrate yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy into the state’s tourism circuits. He announced that Patanjali plans to establish wellness centers across Andhra Pradesh and offered to serve as the Brand Ambassador for Andhra Pradesh Tourism.

The conclave reflected the state’s growing efforts to boost tourism, generate employment, and showcase Andhra Pradesh’s unique blend of nature, culture, and wellness to the world.

