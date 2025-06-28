Amit Shah launches key development projects across Gujarat

AMN

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various projects at Shri Govind Guru Vishwavidyalaya located in Godhra, Panchmahal district in Gujarat. He inaugurated the newly constructed Center of Excellence building, the Miyawaki method of planting, the reservoir, the sports complex.



The Minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed cooperative complex by The Adaroda Mandali Sahakari Ltd. under the Model Co-op Village in Adaroda village of Ahmedabad. Apart from this, he will inaugurate a primary school in Juwal village of Sanand in Phangdi.