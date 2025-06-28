Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Amit Shah launches key development projects across Gujarat

Jun 28, 2025

AMN

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various projects at Shri Govind Guru Vishwavidyalaya located in Godhra, Panchmahal district in Gujarat. He inaugurated the newly constructed Center of Excellence building, the Miyawaki method of planting, the reservoir, the sports complex.


The Minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed cooperative complex by The Adaroda Mandali Sahakari Ltd. under the Model Co-op Village in Adaroda village of Ahmedabad. Apart from this, he will inaugurate a primary school in Juwal village of Sanand in Phangdi.  

