BJP Slams TMC Govt Over Rising Crimes Against Women in Bengal

AMN

BJP slammed Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal over crime against women in the state. Briefing media in New Delhi on Saturday, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said, the entire country is deeply saddened by the horrific incident of rape in a law college in Kolkata.

He said, it is heartbreaking that such brutal crimes against women are repeatedly emerging from Bengal, a state where a woman serves as the Chief Minister. Mr Patra alleged that the victim’s statement suggests that it appears to be state-sponsored brutality. He also said, the main accused Manojit Mishra has reportedly been the secretary of the TMC’s student wing.