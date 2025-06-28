NCW takes suo motu cognizance, seeks urgent report on Kolkata college rape case

AMN / NEW DELHI

The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of an incident reported from South Kolkata, where a law student was allegedly gang-raped within the college premises. The Commission has written to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, and expressed deep concern over the incident, seeking a detailed action-taken report within three days.

Meanwhile, protests erupted across Kolkata yesterday after one of the prime accused in the gang rape case Monojit Mishra was identified as a Trinamool Congress student leader. Left-backed student groups laid siege to the Kasba Police Station where the case was registered. Opposition parties have also slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, alleging a nexus between ruling party leaders and criminal elements.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari shared pictures of Mishra with Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other leaders.

Three men, including two current students and a former student of the law college, have been arrested in connection with the incident. They have been remanded to police custody till July 1.