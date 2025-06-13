بھارت میں بزرگوں کی حالتِ زارپر ہیلپ ایج انڈیا کی تجزیاتی رپورٹ پیش

کیا عمر کا فرق بھارت کا سماجی بحران بن رہا ہے؟
نمائندہ خصوصی
نئی دہلی – عالمی دن برائے بزرگوں پر ظلم و زیادتی کے شعور (15 جون) کے موقع پر ہیلپ ایج انڈیا نے ایک قومی سطح کا مطالعہ جاری کیا ہے جس کا عنوان ہے “انٹربنسری بانڈز – رپورٹ”۔ اس رپورٹ میں شہری بھارت میں نوجوانوں اور بزرگوں کے درمیان جذباتی، ذہنی اور سماجی تعلقات کا گہرا تجزیہ پیش کیا گیا ہے۔ رپورٹ کے اجرا کے بعد انڈیا انٹرنیشنل سینٹر میں ایک مباحثہ منعقد کیا گیا جس میں حکومت، تعلیمی اداروں، کمیونٹی، اور میڈیا کے نمائندوں نے شرکت کی۔
دس شہروں میں 5798 افراد پر تحقیق
یہ مطالعہ دہلی، ممبئی، کولکاتا، چنئی، بنگلورو، حیدرآباد، احمدآباد، کانپور، ناگپور اور مدورائی جیسے بڑے اور چھوٹے شہروں میں کیا گیا۔ اس میں 18 سے 30 سال کے نوجوانوں (70 فیصد) اور 60 سال سے زائد عمر کے بزرگوں (30 فیصد) کے تاثرات کو جانچا گیا۔ کمیونٹی گفتگو (فوکس گروپ ڈسکشن) کے ذریعے جذباتی فاصلوں اور مشترکہ تجربات کو سمجھنے کی کوشش کی گئی۔
“ہمیں بتایا جاتا ہے، پوچھا نہیں جاتا”
ہیلپ ایج انڈیا کے سی ای او، روہت پرساد نے کہا:
“یہ رپورٹ ایک طرف امید افزا ہے اور دوسری طرف ہوشیار رہنے کی تنبیہ بھی۔ 86 فیصد بزرگ خود کو قابلِ قدر محسوس کرتے ہیں، مگر بہت سے خود کو جذباتی طور پر الگ تھلگ یا غیر متعلق سمجھتے ہیں۔ نوجوانوں سے تعلق محض رسمی نہ ہو بلکہ حقیقی شراکت پر مبنی ہو۔ ہمیں عمر رسیدہ افراد کو سننا چاہیے، صرف سنانا نہیں۔”
نسلوں کے درمیان پُل: فاصلے میں بھی محبت
رپورٹ میں یہ دلچسپ نکتہ سامنے آیا کہ وہ نوجوان جو اپنے بزرگوں سے علیحدہ رہتے ہیں، ان کے ذہنوں میں عمر رسیدگی کے بارے میں نسبتاً مثبت خیالات ہوتے ہیں۔
18 سے 24 سال کی عمر کے نوجوانوں نے اپنے دادا، دادی یا نانا، نانی کے ساتھ جذباتی تعلق کو اہم قرار دیا۔
یہ رپورٹ نہ صرف نسلوں کے درمیان فاصلوں کو بے نقاب کرتی ہے بلکہ تعلق کو مضبوط کرنے کا راستہ بھی دکھاتی ہے۔ اب وقت ہے کہ معاشرہ عمر کی بنیاد پر تقسیم کی بجائے، مشترکہ وژن، ہمدردی، اور شراکت پر مبنی ہم آہنگی کی طرف قدم بڑھائے۔
میڈیا کا اثر: عقلمند یا مزاحیہ؟
80 فیصد نوجوانوں نے اس بات کو تسلیم کیا کہ میڈیا میں بزرگوں کی تصویر کشی اُن کی سوچ کو متاثر کرتی ہے۔ ایک طرف انہیں عقلمند اور مہربان دکھایا جاتا ہے، تو دوسری طرف اکثر انحصار کرنے والے یا مزاحیہ کرداروں میں۔
“نسلوں کا ساتھ” مہم: ڈیجیٹل طاقت، مشترکہ مشن
ہیلپ ایج انڈیا نے اپنی #GenerationsTogether مہم کے ذریعے نوجوانوں اور بزرگوں کے درمیان تعلق مضبوط کرنے کی مہم چھیڑی ہے۔ ادارے کے سی او او، پرتیپ چکرورتی کے مطابق،
“ہم میڈیا، صنعت اور سماجی اداروں کے ساتھ مل کر عمر کے بارے میں مثبت نظریات کو فروغ دیں گے، تاکہ بزرگوں کو معاشرے میں فعال اور باعزت مقام ملے۔”
بھارت کا مستقبل: نوجوانی اور بزرگی ساتھ ساتھ
2025 میں بھارت کی آبادی کا 12 فیصد حصہ 60 سال سے زائد عمر کے افراد پر مشتمل ہے، جو 2050 تک 19 فیصد تک پہنچ جائے گا۔ اسی کے ساتھ، بھارت دنیا کی سب سے بڑی نوجوان آبادی (15 تا 29 سال) یعنی 365 ملین افراد کا وطن بھی ہے۔
اہم انکشافات:
56% نوجوان بزرگوں کو “تنہا”،
48% انہیں “انحصار پذیر”،
جبکہ 51% انہیں “دانش مند” اور
43% “قابل احترام” سمجھتے ہیں۔
یہ نتائج بتاتے ہیں کہ اگرچہ ہمدردی موجود ہے، لیکن دقیانوسی تصورات بھی اب تک قائم ہیں۔
Key highlights of the report:
- In non-metro cities, youth and elders report stronger traditional values and intergenerational bonds, but also greater fears about aging and wider perceived generation gaps.
- In terms of proximity to elders, a notable difference in score, is seen between metro city youth (62.52) and those in non-metro cities (65.18), with the latter showing stronger expressions of respect, possibly due to more traditional or community-oriented value systems.
- The overall ‘Value and Respect’ score among youth is 63.59 (out of 100), reflecting a broadly positive outlook on older adults and their societal role. Youth in non-metros score higher (65.18) than metro counterparts (62.52), indicating deeper respect, likely linked to community-oriented values.
- Youth mostly interact with grandparents (49%) and parents (45%), while elders connect primarily with sons (50%) and grandsons (40%), underscoring the family’s central role.
- Although 88% of intergenerational communication is face-to-face, the digital divide persists. While 71% of elders use basic phones, only 41% have smartphones. Just 13% use the internet or social media, and only 5% access services like online banking or health apps. Notably, 14% of elders use no digital tools.
- Barriers to digital adoption include 66% of elders finding technology confusing and 51% fearing errors. Youth serve as key enablers, with 54% of children and 52% of grandchildren acting as digital guides. Yet, youth perceive elders as disinterested (78%) or forgetful (66%), while elders cite youth’s lack of patience (71%) and fast explanations (49%).
- Both groups agree that youths’ busy schedules hinder interaction (elders: 76%, youth: 74%). Youth (25%) feel more judged & scrutinized during interactions than elders (22%). A “generation gap” is acknowledged by both (youth: 51%, elders: 45%).
- Disparities exist in perceived support: elders report high youth assistance with ATM withdrawals (55%) and health insurance (40%), while youth underreport their contributions (23% and 18%, respectively). While 29% of youth claim they offer no financial support, only 6% of elders say they receive none.
- On health, there’s strong mutual support: 81% of elders and 82% of youth believe youth should accompany elders to doctors, and 65% from both sides support help with medication and home care.
- Both generations share similar fears for old age: loneliness (youth: 69%, elders: 68%), poor health (67% vs. 61%), and financial insecurity (62% vs. 58%). They agree that financial security (elders: 70%, youth: 72%) and good physical and mental health are key to a fulfilling old age.
- The desire to live with family remains strong: 88% of youth expect to live with family when old, and 83% of elders currently do or plan to — reinforcing the enduring importance of family-based living.
Recommendations by HelpAge India:
- Schools based intervention – Include ‘Age Sensitization’ programmes or curriculum in schools, so the foundation for an age friendly & age inclusive society is set early in life, fostering empathy and age-respect. Government should consider creating a National Intergenerational Engagement Mission for the purpose.
- Intergenerational care – encourage youth-based community care programmes, and the immensely critical role in enabling and facilitating care system and networks for elders. Elder Care Centres in urban and rural areas with youth volunteers. Under its CSR program, corporate to encourage and incentivise young employees to participate in such activities as volunteers and support informal caregivers via HR policies.
- Sensitization awareness drives & campaigns using popular media, to transform mindsets towards being more age sensitive, caring towards elderly and as importantly valuing potential seniors have in productively contributing and co-creating. A public Awareness Campaigns Against Ageism would be very useful
- Digital inclusion through Youth-Led programmes, creating opportunities for connection, bonding & learning between generations, where tech-savvy youth are paired with elders for digital literacy support. Corporates to play a role in organizing training intergenerational workshops, giving digital devices and encouraging their teams to develop elder friendly features in digital devices and apps.