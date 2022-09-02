AMU Begins Short Term Courses Admission

Aligarh

September 1: Admissions for high-school passed female candidates in different short-term certificate courses of the Centre for Skill Development and Career Planning, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) began on Thursday, September 1.

“The classes for these courses in Computer Typing (Hindi and English), Word Processing, Tally, Web Designing and Publishing, Electronic Data Processing, Computer Programming (PYTHON), Garment Making, Fashion Illustration and Sketching, Interior Decoration, Beauty Culture (Skin Care, Hair Care and Advance Courses), Commercial Arts and English Fluency Development Course will commence from October 1”, said Prof Naima Khatoon (Director, Centre for Skill Development and Career Planning).

She informed, “The admission forms are available at the Office of the Centre for Skill Development and Career Planning from 9 am to 4 pm on working days. Interested candidates can visit the Office of the Centre and check the university website, amu.ac.in for further details”.