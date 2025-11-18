AMP NGO Conference 2025 Calls for Collaboration in Community Development

“Real change begins when we collaborate to uplift lives, enable dignity and create pathways for leadership.” — Aamir Edresy, President, AMP

Lucknow

The AMP National NGO Conference 2025, organised by Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) in collaboration with the Islamic Centre of India, concluded in Lucknow with the participation of over 1,000 representatives from NGOs, educational trusts and community development institutions nationwide.

The conference opened with an appeal for greater unity and structured coordination among NGOs. Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of State for Minority Affairs & Waqf, representing the Government of Uttar Pradesh, urged NGOs to expand cooperation with government agencies to improve access to schemes, skill training, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

In response to Mr. Ansari’s proposal, Mr. Aamir Edresy, President of AMP, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to institutional partnerships and community-led, self-sustained development.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, Chairman, India Islamic Centre, Lucknow, who headed the Reception Committee for the Conference, and also partnered AMP for the same, emphasised structured utilisation of Zakat for education, healthcare and economic independence.

A key policy presentation was delivered by Prof. Amitabh Kundu, Institute for Human Development, who provided a data-driven overview of the socio-economic and educational status of Indian Muslims. He stressed that education and healthcare must anchor long-term national development, aligned with the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The conference also featured strong deliberations on competitive exam preparedness, digital learning models, South–North academic collaborations and integrated career guidance.

Dr. Abdul Ahad, National Core Team Member & Organising Secretary of the Conference, spoke about the urgent need to get into Institutions of National Importance (INIs) including IITs, IIMs and other prestigious Institutes. He mentioned about the dwindling numbers of the Community in Civil Services as well as other professional domains.

The conference focused on strengthening the NGO ecosystem and building collaborative frameworks in education, healthcare, livelihood, governance, and ethical finance.

Farooq Siddiqui, Head of AMP’s National Coordination Committee, called for district-level connect, shared resources and measurable outcomes to overcome individual and fragmented welfare efforts.

Other major themes included fundraising, CSR access, NGO capacity building and good governance, with speakers urging organisations to strengthen documentation, impact measurement and financial discipline.

A widely appreciated address on governance by CA Gulzar Karishma Malik emphasised that _“Governance is the path to scale and impact, and that Good governance is our badge of honour.”_

Sessions on Zakat and Awqaf highlighted their potential as structured development tools.

Eminent speakers such as U. Nisar Ahmed, Chairman – Karnataka State Minorities Commission, Akramul Jabbar Khan IRS (Rtd), Director, Waqf Liason Forum, Dr. Zafar Mahmood IRS (Rtd), President – Zakat Foundation of India, Dr. Abdul Qadeer, President – Shaheen Education Foundation, Ahmed Buhari, President – United Economic Forum and Founder & CEO of Coal & Oil group, Uves Sareshwala, Educationist, presented models connecting religious giving with education, healthcare and community empowerment.

The concluding plenary session, themed From Welfare to Wealth Creation, highlighted technology-enabled learning, blended education models and innovative frameworks for sustainable economic development.

In his closing address, Aamir Edresy urged organisations to convert the learnings into actionable, measurable social impact. He further added, _“Real transformation occurs when communities not only support relief but build systems that enable dignity, leadership, and prosperity.”_

A special programme titled Leader’s Conclave was held on the evening of the 1st day of the Conference, where some of the distinguished guests included, Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihad Thangal, Secretary – IUML National Committee, Prof. Waseem Akhtar, Founder & Chancellor – Integral University, Lucknow, Prof. Abbas Mahdi, Vice Chancellor – Era University, Lucknow, Mr. S. Mohamed Jaleel, Founder & Chairman, Sethu Institute of Technology, Chennai and others. Prof. Qasim Imam, Head – Urdu Dept.(Retd.), Burhani College, Mumbai, hosted this programme very competently in his inimitable style with Urdu poetry.

The conference ended on a high note, with AMP Lucknow Declaration 2025, a renewed national commitment to advancing the community from welfare-based assistance to wealth creation, guided by education, collaboration and institution building.

The Conference’s success would not have been possible without the support and assistance of the local AMP Team members, such as Er. Mujtaba Khan, Dr. Kausar Usman, Retd. Judge B. D. Naqvi, AMP State Head, Ms. Shaheen Islam, AMP State Secretary, Ms. Samina Alvi, Faisal Siddiqui, Ayesha Mehmood, Ilma Siddiqui, Sarah Nafis, Samra Nafees, and others. The team and staff of the Islamic Centre of India cooperated wholeheartedly in the success of the Conference.