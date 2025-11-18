The Indian Awaaz

Rahmani30 to Conduct All-India Entrance Test in Offline Mode 

Nov 18, 2025

AMN / PATNA

Rahmani Program of Excellence (Rahmani30) has opened admissions for the year 2026. The programme’s primary focus is to provide high-quality education for Classes 11 and 12, while also preparing Minority students for major national examinations such as IIT-JEE, NEET, CA, CS, CMA, CLAT, and NDA. This year, the entrance test will be conducted across India in the conventional offline mode.

Online applications are available at www.rahmanimission.org for Minority boys and girls currently studying in Classes 7, 8, or 10 (appearing for board exams in Feb/Mar 2026). All examination-related updates will be communicated through SMS, WhatsApp channel, email, and the official website. Candidates may also follow information channels for timely notifications, including the Email Notification Group (http://tinyurl.com/R30-EmailGrp), the WhatsApp Channel (http://tinyurl.com/R30-Channel-WhatsApp), and the YouTube Channel (https://tinyurl.com/fikronazar).

The entrance test will follow the common foundational syllabus shared across CBSE, CISCE, and other major state boards. Subjects include Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Social Science, English, Islamic Studies, Mental Maths, and Aptitude.

Rahmani 30’s Outstanding Academic Achievements This Year

This year marks a significant milestone for Rahmani30, with a commendable number of Government MBBS admissions, the strongest IIT results since the COVID years, and a major breakthrough in the Commerce stream with the programme’s first CA graduate. In addition, 40 students have progressed to the final stage of the CA examinations, underscoring the institution’s growing impact across engineering, medicine, research, and professional finance education.

Across disciplines, students performed consistently well: 37 qualified in IIT-JEE Advanced206 in JEE Mains, and 131 secured admissions to Institutes of National Importance, alongside 100% results in both WB-JEE (68/68) and MH-CET (3/3). The Medical stream achieved a 97.53% NEET qualification rate, including 74 Government MBBS seats and 15 Government BDS seats (Medical counseling still in progress). In the research domain, 16 students earned IISER ranks1 was selected for ISI Kolkata, and 23 secured SOF Level-2 awards. Commerce students recorded 7 CA Foundation qualifiers3 CA Intermediate qualifiers, a 100% CMA Foundation pass rate4 CMA Intermediate qualifiers11 ICAI Olympiad prize winners, and 1 CS Executive & 1 CS Professional Group1 qualifier, with all students achieving distinction in intermediate exams. These outcomes reflect Rahmani 30’s academic standards, the dedication of its students, and the guidance of its faculty. Press Release

