The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN QAUMI AWAAZ

Haj Committee Pushes Full Digital Overhaul, Faster Refunds Ahead of Haj 2026

Nov 22, 2025

R. Suryamurthy / NEW DELHI

The Haj Committee of India on Saturday held a day-long national conference aimed at tightening its preparedness for Haj 2026, with the Centre directing a full digital transformation of all services and quicker financial settlements for pilgrims.

The meeting, chaired by Minority Affairs Secretary Chandra Shekhar Kumar, began with a two-minute silence for the Indian pilgrims killed in a bus accident in Medina on November 17.

Dr. Kumar asked the Committee to “eliminate manual processes altogether” and shift to a fully portal-based, AI-integrated system that guides pilgrims from the application stage to post-Haj services. The government, he said, expects seamless information access, faster support, and transparent financial transactions as part of the overhaul.

He also ordered the immediate refund of 75% of all pending dues owed to Haj pilgrims, with the remaining 25% to be cleared after verification, due diligence, and audit. To institutionalise financial transparency, the Haj Committee has been told to hire a professional financial management services firm and ensure round-the-clock self-service support for transactions.

HCoI CEO Shanavas C told the Ministry the Committee would undertake all required reforms to make the 2026 pilgrimage “smoother, more efficient, and more pilgrim-friendly” than previous years. Joint Secretary Ram Singh, who recently returned from Saudi Arabia, shared operational feedback on easing processes for Indian pilgrims during transit and stay.

State and Union Territory Haj Committees flagged recurring on-ground challenges, including long travel distances to embarkation points and poor accessibility for elderly and specially-abled pilgrims. Officials said these concerns will be addressed in consultation with states, airports, and other stakeholders.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs said both the government and the Haj Committee remain committed to delivering a safe, well-organised and “pilgrim-centric” Haj experience in 2026, backed by technology, stronger logistics and more accountable financial systems.

Related Post

AMN BIHAR ELECTIONS

RJD Accuses Election Commission of “Stealing People’s Mandate”, Seeks Explanation

Nov 22, 2025
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR Air Remains ‘Very Poor’; Stage III Graded Response Action Plan Imposed

Nov 22, 2025
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

India Reaffirms Commitment to Disaster Risk Reduction at 10th APDIM Session

Nov 22, 2025

You missed

AMN QAUMI AWAAZ

Haj Committee Pushes Full Digital Overhaul, Faster Refunds Ahead of Haj 2026

22 November 2025 7:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION BIHAR ELECTIONS

RJD ने कहा—जनता का जनादेश “चुरा” लिया गया, चुनाव आयोग से मांगा जवाब

22 November 2025 1:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BIHAR ELECTIONS

RJD Accuses Election Commission of “Stealing People’s Mandate”, Seeks Explanation

22 November 2025 1:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR Air Remains ‘Very Poor’; Stage III Graded Response Action Plan Imposed

22 November 2025 12:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments