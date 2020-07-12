FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek suffering from mild Covid-19 symptoms

AMN / WEB DESK

Doctors of Nanavati Hospital who are treating Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek for Covid-19 have said that the father-son duo have very mild symptoms and oxygen and ventilator support is not required for the treatment.

Mr Bachchan’s actress wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand-daughter Aradhya have tested negative. However the coronavirus has made inroads into the posh localities of the mega city.

Even as the Mumbai civic administration and state government has been able to contain the spread of Covid-19 in densely populated Dharavi, the contagion has now spread into the posh localities and bungalows of celebrities.

After Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive, now the mother of actor Anupam Kher has tested positive for the virus. The actor himself has revealed it through a tweet. However, Mr. Kher has tested negative.

On the other hand, a total of 14 employees have tested Covid positive at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai which also include senior officials. The civic administration has requested Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and other officers and staff to self-quarantine.

