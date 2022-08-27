Amit Shah inaugurates office building of NIA in Chhattisgarh

AMN

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the branch office building of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Speaking at the event, Mr. Shah said, the government has a zero-tolerance policy towards left-wing extremism and terrorism. The Home Minister expressed hope that the Central and the Chhattisgarh government together will definitely be successful in ending Left Wing Extremism. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also present in the function.

Mr. Shah said, the Centre has empowered NIA and expanded its scope during the last three years. He said that the NIA has achieved more than ninety four percent conviction rate. He said that the offices of NIA have been opened in eighteen states so far and before May next year, the offices of NIA will be in all the states.

During his visit, Mr. Shah will also deliver a speech at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, on a book — Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery. The book is a collection of articles written by experts. He will chair a meeting of BJP leaders at the party’s state office Kushabhau Thakre Parisar in Raipur.