Amit Shah inaugurates Indo-Pak border viewing point in Gujarat

AGENCIES

Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah has inaugurated ‘Seema Darshan Project’ at Nadabet located on the Indo-Pak border in Banaskantha District of Gujarat this morning.

Speaking on this occasion, Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah said that this multipurpose tourism project was completed under the direct guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that our nation is achieving new heights in the world because our BSF jawans are guarding our borders.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state tourism minister Punesh Modi, Director General of BSF and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Mr. Shah also visited Nadeshwari Mata Temple at Nadabet and offered puja and darshan.

‘Seemadarshan Project’ was initiated with the aim to provide an opportunity to the people so that they can visualize the life and work of the BSF personnel on our border. BSF is constantly protecting our borders in very adverse weather conditions. Under the ‘Seema Darshan Project’, all kinds of tourist facilities and other special attractions have been developed at a cost of 1 crore 25 lakhs.