FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Apr 2022 07:36:16      انڈین آواز

Amit Shah inaugurates Indo-Pak border viewing point in Gujarat

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES

Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah has inaugurated ‘Seema Darshan Project’ at Nadabet located on the Indo-Pak border in Banaskantha District of Gujarat this morning.

Speaking on this occasion, Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah said that this multipurpose tourism project was completed under the direct guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that our nation is achieving new heights in the world because our BSF jawans are guarding our borders.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state tourism minister Punesh Modi, Director General of BSF and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Mr. Shah also visited Nadeshwari Mata Temple at Nadabet and offered puja and darshan.

‘Seemadarshan Project’ was initiated with the aim to provide an opportunity to the people so that they can visualize the life and work of the BSF personnel on our border. BSF is constantly protecting our borders in very adverse weather conditions. Under the ‘Seema Darshan Project’, all kinds of tourist facilities and other special attractions have been developed at a cost of 1 crore 25 lakhs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Govind, Ananta and Sumit strike gold as India finish with 10 medals at Thailand Open International Boxing

Harpal Singh Bedi Govind Sahani, Ananta Chopde and Sumit registered commanding victories against their resp ...

India lose to Netherlands 1-3 in Penalty shoot-out in Women Hockey Pro League

Harpal  Singh Bedi Putting behind yesterday’s shock defeat, defending champion the Netherlands regro ...

Amit, Ananta and Sumit in finals of Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi Amit Panghal, Ananta Chopde and Sumit made their way into the final while three women pug ...

خبرنامہ

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart