Amit Shah Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Thousands Of Crores In Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority, and Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited through a video conference. Several dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, were present during the event. On this occasion, Mr Amit Shah said that today, in all three Lok Sabha constituencies of Ahmedabad city, the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies have been conducted for around 63 development projects totaling more than three thousand crore rupees.

He mentioned that in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, 27 projects costing one thousand 800 crore rupees, in the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency, 25 projects costing over one thousand crore rupees, and in the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency, 11 projects costing 168 crore rupees have been inaugurated and foundation stones were laid.

On the occasion, Mr Shah  said that the development journey initiated by Prime Minister  Narendra Modi in Gujarat is spreading across the entire country. He mentioned that Prime Minister  Narendra Modi has made the entire country secure and prosperous and has laid a strong foundation for education for the citizens of the future by introducing the New Education Policy.

Union Home Minister remarked that in the past, during earlier governments, Bhoomi Pujan of the projects would take place but then the work would stall, however, this is not the case anymore. Mr Shah mentioned that in the last five years as a Member of Parliament, out of all the projects,  he inaugurated, 91 percent of them have been completed and inaugurated.

