AMN/ WEB DESK

The Tourism Department of the Government of Meghalaya honoured the beneficiaries of the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP), Season 2, at an event in Shillong today. The event was organised to recognise and recognise local artists who contribute to the vibrant music scene of the State. Chief Minister Conrad K. was present in the programme. Sangma, senior Ministers of Cincluding NorthEast United FC chief John Abraham.

Launched in April 2022, MGMP has proven to be a platform for Meghalaya’s talented local musicians and artists. This project is working to create employment through music and to expose the young artists of the State to their talent. Under this, 950 artists have been registered in the second season of the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project.