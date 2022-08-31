FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amit Shah directs Delhi Police to make forensic probe mandatory in crimes involving punishment of more than 6 years

Staff Reporter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed that forensic investigation should be made mandatory in all crimes involving punishment of more than six years in Delhi to increase the conviction rate. Mr. Shah visited Delhi Police Headquarters in the national capital yesterday and held an extensive meeting with the officers on various subjects. He said that in the identified offenses of serious nature, Chargesheets should be filed by the police only after legal vetting.

Mr. Shah said surveillance is a major component of policing in preventing and investigating crime. He said the cameras installed by the civil administration and police in Delhi, as well as CCTV cameras installed in public places like airports, railway stations, bus stands, and markets, should be integrated with the control room. He said safety of women, children, and senior citizens should be a priority. Mr. Shah directed to provide them a safe environment with a more professional and sensitive approach should be accelerated.

Home Minister said that the government is determined to free the country from the curse of drugs and a detailed action plan has been prepared to crack down on narcotics in Delhi. He said that a strategy was prepared to crack down on multi-state criminal gangs operating in the National Capital Region and neighbouring States of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

In the meeting, there was an in-depth discussion on the security arrangements at the G-20 Summit to be held in India. Home Minister directed that a team from the Ministry of Home Affairs should visit some of the countries where the G-20 Summit had been successfully organized to study the security aspects. Mr. Shah also stressed the need to focus on the fitness of police personnel and timely inspection of police stations.

