Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah congratulates all workers of BJP on party’s grand victory in Delhi

Feb 8, 2025
Union Minister Amit Shah congratulates all workers of BJP on party’s grand victory in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Delhiites have shown that the public cannot be misled by repeated false promises.

Reacting to the Delhi Assembly poll results, Mr. Shah said that the public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers, and liquor shops open in every street with their votes. He congratulated all the workers of BJP on the party’s grand victory in Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that BJP’s landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections is a victory of faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies of BJP. He said that the people of this country have faith in Mr. Modi’s credibility and the politics of good governance.

BJP president JP Nadda said that this historic mandate reflects the people’s trust in Mr. Modi’s vision for a brighter and more progressive future for Delhi.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kejriwal Accepts Delhi Poll Verdict, Congratulates BJP on Victory

Feb 8, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Fresh Snowfall in Himachal; Yellow Warning Issued for Thunderstorms

Feb 4, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Prison Olympics 2025 Kicks Off in Patiala with Inmates Competing in Multiple Sports

Feb 4, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

‘दिल्ली हुई आप-दा मुक्त, विकास-विजन-विश्वास की जीत’: पीएम मोदी PM MODI

9 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

‘AAP आप’ सत्ता से हुई बेदखल, BJP ने 27 साल बाद जीता दिल्ली का चुनाव

9 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

केजरीवाल ने हार स्वीकारी, जीत के लिए बीजेपी को दी बधाई

9 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel Releases 183 Palestinian Prisoners in Exchange for Hostages Under Ceasefire Deal

8 February 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!