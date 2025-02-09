Amit Shah congratulates all workers of BJP on party’s grand victory in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Delhiites have shown that the public cannot be misled by repeated false promises.

Reacting to the Delhi Assembly poll results, Mr. Shah said that the public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers, and liquor shops open in every street with their votes. He congratulated all the workers of BJP on the party’s grand victory in Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that BJP’s landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections is a victory of faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies of BJP. He said that the people of this country have faith in Mr. Modi’s credibility and the politics of good governance.

BJP president JP Nadda said that this historic mandate reflects the people’s trust in Mr. Modi’s vision for a brighter and more progressive future for Delhi.