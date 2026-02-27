Amit Shah begins three-day Bihar tour

Last Updated on February 27, 2026 1:20 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a three-day tour of Bihar. Addressing a rally in Araria, Mr. Shah said the Narendra Modi government is committed to removing every infiltrator from Indian soil.

Home Minister further added that freedom from infiltrators would not be limited to deleting names from voter lists but would involve a comprehensive drive to eliminate illegal infiltration from the country. Mr Shah asserted that a focused initiative would soon begin across the Seemanchal belt. Mr Shah is scheduled to visit the Kishanganj, Purnia and Katihar districts along the Bangladesh-Nepal border.