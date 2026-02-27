Opposition Steps Up Attack After Delhi Court Verdict on Kejriwal

Last Updated on February 27, 2026 6:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Congress on Friday sharpened its attack on the BJP-led Centre after a Delhi court acquitted AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, along with Telangana Jagruthi president K. Kavitha, in the Delhi excise policy case.

The verdict, which cleared 23 accused and directed a departmental inquiry against the investigating officer, triggered a wave of political reactions. While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced it would challenge the order in the High Court, Congress leaders described the judgment as a vindication of democratic principles.

Congress: “Rule of Law Must Prevail”

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the discharge of the accused underscored the importance of fairness in a democracy.

“Allegations cannot substitute evidence. Institutions must act with fairness, not fervour. Rule of law must prevail over rule by insinuation,” Singhvi said.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera questioned the timing of investigations and prosecution sanctions, suggesting a political pattern.

“Is it a coincidence that certain cases move forward during election cycles? The public can see what is happening,” Khera remarked, linking recent developments to state elections.

The Congress framed the verdict as part of a broader pattern where investigative agencies are allegedly used to target Opposition leaders, especially during politically sensitive periods.

Court Observations and CBI Response

Special Judge Jitendra Singh refused to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet, noting the absence of cogent evidence against Kejriwal and no prima facie case against Sisodia and others.

The Central Bureau of Investigation maintained that several aspects of its probe were “ignored or not adequately considered” and confirmed it would file an appeal before the High Court.

Wider Opposition Reaction

Opposition leaders across parties echoed similar concerns.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin accused the BJP of compromising investigative agencies for “short-term politics.”

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said the verdict should serve as a lesson to the ruling party, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi described the acquittal as a victory for truth over propaganda.

From Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K. T. Rama Rao claimed his party had been a “political casualty” of the liquor scam narrative in both Assembly and Parliamentary elections.

Political Implications

For the Congress, the verdict has become a rallying point to question what it calls the “selective activism” of central agencies under the BJP government. Party leaders argue that repeated judicial setbacks to high-profile cases weaken the credibility of institutions and damage democratic norms.

With the CBI preparing to move the High Court, the legal battle is far from over. However, politically, the Opposition — led vocally by Congress — appears determined to use the court’s observations to intensify its campaign against the Centre ahead of upcoming electoral contests.