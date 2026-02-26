Cong set to win five RS seats; Assam, Telangana hinge on alliances

Last Updated on February 26, 2026 7:13 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A AKHTER / New Delhi

The Indian National Congress high command will meet on Saturday to finalise nominees for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The party expects to win up to five seats across states, though in Assam and Telangana it may require support from allies.

Of the four seats it is confident of securing, the numbers are broadly in its favour. However, to clinch a fifth seat, the Congress will need backing from partner parties.

In Assam, three seats are up for election, with each candidate requiring 32 votes. Congress has 21 MLAs and would need the support of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) to win a seat. Without such backing, all three seats could go to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The AIUDF, which has 16 MLAs, is reportedly undecided on whether to support the secular alliance led by Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance partners or extend support to the BJP.

If the AIUDF backs the BJP, it could face political backlash with Assembly elections approaching. On the other hand, support to Congress may come with conditions for a broader alliance in the state polls — something the Congress leadership is reportedly reluctant to accept.

In Haryana, Congress holds 37 votes, comfortably above the 31 required to win a seat. In Himachal Pradesh, it has 40 votes against the required 35 for the lone seat.

Jharkhand has two seats at stake, with 21 votes needed per candidate. Congress has 16 votes, but if alliance partners agree on a common nominee, it could secure one seat.

In Chhattisgarh, the party is well placed to win at least one seat with 35 votes and could aim for a second with additional support.

Telangana has two seats up for election, requiring 40 votes each. With 76 votes, Congress is strongly positioned to win both. Support from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (eight votes) and the CPI’s lone vote could further bolster its prospects.

In Maharashtra, a joint candidate of the MVA alliance may win a seat following the retirement of Rajni Patil in April. Congress has 16 votes in the state, while 40 are required to secure a seat.

Overall, Congress is confident of victories in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. In Assam, however, its chances depend on support from alliance partners.