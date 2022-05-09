FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amit Shah announces E-census for India, to be linked with birth, death register

AMN / WEB DESK

Union minister Amit Shah today announced e-census and said that it will ensure 100 percent enumeration and provide basis for country’s development plans for the next 25 years. “By 2024, every birth and death will be registered which means our census will be updated automatically,” the Union home minister said.

He said the birth and the death register will also be linked to the census.

This means that the census will be updated automatically after every birth and death in the country. The home ministry has also decided to add modern techniques to make the census process more scientific.

Speaking after inaugurating an office building of Directorate of Census Operations (Assam), Amit Shah stressed on the importance of proper enumeration for better planning of the country’s development.

“The next census will be an e-census, a 100% perfect census. On this basis, the country’s development planning for the next 25 years will be undertaken,” he said.

“Census is important in various aspects. For a state like Assam, which is population-sensitive, it is even more vital,” he added.

“After birth, the details will be added to the census register and after he/she turns 18, the name will be included in the electoral roll and after death, the name will be deleted. Name/address change will be smoother, it will all be linked,” Amit Shah said.

