NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
ICCR Foundation Day celebrated at Indian Embassy in Seoul
No plan to stop train services in country: Railway Board Chairman
Bihar: Schools, colleges, coaching centres to remain closed, Shops to shut down after 7 PM
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Apr 2021 05:53:12      انڈین آواز

Amit Shah accuses Mamata Banerjee of inciting people against central forces

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee of inciting people against the central forces and of doing politics of appeasement even over the deceased.

Talking to reporters in Shantipur of Nadia district in West Bengal today, Mr Shah said that the Chief Minister should apologize to the people of Bengal for her advice to gherao central forces.

He was referring to the incidents of Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar where a total of 5 persons killed yesterday during the fourth phase of elections.

Mr Shah took part in a road show at Shantipur before attending two more road shows in North 24 Parganas in the afternoon.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting in the district.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey: India pip Olympic Champions Argentina (2-2) 3-2 in a shootout

AMN / Buenos Aires A penalty corner conversion by Harmanpreet Singh in the dying moments of the moments of ...

Book Review: De-mystifying Indian Cricket’s Myths

Review by Harpal Singh Bedi There is a myth that Cricket in India gained popularity after it won the 1983 ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz