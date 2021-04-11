Amit Shah accuses Mamata Banerjee of inciting people against central forces

AMN

Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee of inciting people against the central forces and of doing politics of appeasement even over the deceased.

Talking to reporters in Shantipur of Nadia district in West Bengal today, Mr Shah said that the Chief Minister should apologize to the people of Bengal for her advice to gherao central forces.

He was referring to the incidents of Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar where a total of 5 persons killed yesterday during the fourth phase of elections.

Mr Shah took part in a road show at Shantipur before attending two more road shows in North 24 Parganas in the afternoon.

He is also scheduled to address a public meeting in the district.