इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jun 2022 03:04:56      انڈین آواز

America is weaving closer ties with India: US Defence Secretary

Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US is weaving closer ties with other partners especially India, the world’s largest democracy. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said this while speaking at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, on Friday. The dialogue was organised by International Institute of Strategic Studies, London. Mr Austin added, that we believe that India’s growing military capability and technological prowess can be a stabilising force in the region. He added India and other partner countries have an important role to play for the peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

The US Defence Secretary described Indo-Pacific as a priority theatre for Washington. He said, free and open Indo-Pacific is at the heart of American national security strategies and the power of the partnerships that regional nations have built with the US forms the core for a peaceful world. Mr Austin underlined the importance of the role India and other partners can play in the region.

