All-party delegation arrives in Germany to reaffirm united stand against terrorism

Jun 6, 2025
The all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, has arrived in Germany as part of the Government of India’s ongoing diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor and “unwavering adherence” to a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. India’s Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte, welcomed the nine-member delegation in Berlin.

In a post shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Germany stated, “The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation will convey India’s united and resolute stand against terrorism.”

The delegation, during their stay in Germany from June 5-7, will be interacting with senior dignitaries from the German Parliament (Bundestag) and the Federal Foreign Office of Germany and key representatives from think tanks and the Indian community in Germany, according to the Indian Embassy in Germany statement.

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, MJ Akbar, Gulam Ali Khatana, and Samik Bhattacharya; Congress MP Amar Singh, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT), AIADMK MP M Thambidurai and former diplomat Pankaj Saran. The delegation arrived in Germany after concluding their visit to Belgium.

