BRICS nations condemn Pahalgam attack & agree on Zero tolerance against terrorism

AMN / Brasilia, Brazil

Parliaments of ten BRICS nations have strongly condemned Pahalgam terrorists’ attack and agreed to cooperate on a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla led the Indian delegation to the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in Brasilia, Brazil on 4th and 5th of this month.

A broad consensus was reached on key global issues such as the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence, global trade and economy, inter-parliamentary cooperation, global peace and security After multiple rounds of intensive discussions and deliberations. Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement that India’s stance on various issues was widely appreciated and was unanimously incorporated into the final joint declaration. India’s firm policy on countering terrorism was strongly acknowledged.

India unequivocally condemned all terrorist attacks and emphatically advocated for the adoption of a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism. The ten BRICS countries represented in this year’s forum were India, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Iran, UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia. Delegations from the parliaments of these countries actively participated in the conference and played a key role in shaping the joint declaration.