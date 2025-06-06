India and Central Asia Push for Stronger Banking Ties, Trade in Local Currencies

AMN / New Delhi,

In a significant step toward strengthening regional economic integration, India and five Central Asian countries jointly emphasized the need for deeper financial connectivity and trade in national currencies. The call came during the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue held in New Delhi, chaired by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

The joint statement issued after the high-level dialogue highlighted the importance of enhancing interbank relations and leveraging digital payment systems to boost trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. The participating nations — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan — also expressed interest in establishing a Joint Working Group focused on expanding banking and financial linkages between India and Central Asia.

Banking Connectivity in Focus

The leaders underscored the strategic role of robust banking frameworks and financial infrastructure in facilitating regional cooperation. The move toward trading in national currencies was seen as a way to reduce dependence on third-country currencies, strengthen bilateral trade, and promote monetary stability.

Condemnation of Terrorism and Call for Global Action

In a unified voice, the ministers strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. They reiterated their unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The statement demanded that those who plan, finance, or support terrorism must be held accountable and brought to justice.

They also called for the early finalization and adoption of the long-pending UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, while urging stronger international cooperation under the UN framework. The leaders stressed full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, and compliance with FATF (Financial Action Task Force) norms.

Boosting Connectivity Through Strategic Corridors

On the connectivity front, the dialogue stressed the optimal utilization of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to strengthen logistical and trade links between India and Central Asia. The ministers reiterated that all connectivity initiatives must be transparent, inclusive, aligned with local priorities, and financially sustainable.

The 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue marked a significant step toward deeper regional integration — economically, strategically, and socially. With a renewed focus on financial cooperation, trade in local currencies, and counter-terrorism, India and Central Asia are setting a new course for robust multilateral engagement.