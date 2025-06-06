Prime Minister Modi to attend G7 summit in Canada

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G7 Summit later this month in Canada. Mr. Modi today received a call from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Mr. Carney on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

Mr. Modi added that India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests, as vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties. The Prime Minister said that he looks forward to meeting the Canadian PM at the summit.