US Senators introduce bill to boost Quad space cooperation

AMN/ WEB DESK

In US, Quad Space Act of 2025 have been introduced to strengthen Quad space cooperation. The bill introduced by Senators Kevin Cramer and Michael Bennet would direct US Secretary of Defence to initiate discussions with Quad nations to identify mutual areas of interest about the formulation of practices in space, cooperation on space situational awareness, and space industrial policy. Cramer emphasised that maintaining space dominance is needed for protecting the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier in January, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on his first day in office, hosted the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan for a significant meeting of the QUAD alliance.