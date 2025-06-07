Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistani PM meets Saudi crown prince in Mina

Jun 7, 2025

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday at Mina Palace. (SPA)

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday at Mina Palace. (SPA)

MINA: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday at Mina Palace, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two leaders exchanged Eid Al-Adha greetings and discussed the longstanding ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, with a focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors, SPA added. 

They also reviewed regional developments and the efforts being made to enhance security and stability.

The reception was attended by several senior Saudi officials, including Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, Minister of Interior; Prince Khalid bin Salman, Minister of Defense; and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs. Arab News

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Unauthorized Hajj Travel, 60 Arrested for Violations

Jun 7, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

All-party delegation arrives in Germany to reaffirm united stand against terrorism

Jun 6, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BRICS nations condemn Pahalgam attack & agree on Zero tolerance against terrorism

Jun 6, 2025

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Saudi crown prince praises efforts behind Hajj success

7 June 2025 12:41 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Unauthorized Hajj Travel, 60 Arrested for Violations

7 June 2025 12:37 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistani PM meets Saudi crown prince in Mina

7 June 2025 12:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ

Kiren Rijiju Launches UMEED Portal to streamline Waqf Property Management

7 June 2025 12:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!