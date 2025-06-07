Pakistani PM meets Saudi crown prince in Mina

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday at Mina Palace. (SPA)

MINA: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday at Mina Palace, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two leaders exchanged Eid Al-Adha greetings and discussed the longstanding ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, with a focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors, SPA added.

They also reviewed regional developments and the efforts being made to enhance security and stability.

The reception was attended by several senior Saudi officials, including Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, Minister of Interior; Prince Khalid bin Salman, Minister of Defense; and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs. Arab News