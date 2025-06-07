Saudi Arabia Cracks Down on Unauthorized Hajj Travel, 60 Arrested for Violations

All involved individuals were referred to the relevant authorities for legal action. (SPA)



AMN Makkah, June 6 —



Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Security Forces have intensified efforts to enforce pilgrimage regulations ahead of Hajj 2025. In a series of operations at Makkah’s entry points, authorities arrested 49 individuals — including 31 Saudi citizens and 18 residents — for transporting 197 people without valid Hajj permits, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Ministry of Interior has issued strict administrative orders through seasonal legal committees against those involved — including unauthorized pilgrims, transporters, and their accomplices.

Harsh Penalties for Violators

Penalties for those violating Hajj laws include:

Imprisonment

Fines of up to SR100,000 (approx. $26,600)

(approx. $26,600) Public disclosure of violators’ names

Deportation of expatriates

10-year entry bans for deported residents

for deported residents Vehicle confiscation used for illegal transport

Individuals attempting to perform Hajj without a permit may also face separate fines of up to SR20,000, the ministry warned.

Multiple Incidents Uncovered

In a separate incident, security forces apprehended 119 expatriates holding visit visas who were caught trying to enter Makkah on foot via unauthorized desert routes. All individuals have been handed over to the concerned legal authorities for further action.

Additionally, an Indonesian resident was arrested for transporting 47 unauthorized individuals — including 24 residents and 23 visit visa holders — in a separate breach of Hajj entry rules.

Strong Warning and Appeal for Compliance

The Ministry of Interior has once again urged full public compliance with Hajj regulations to protect the safety and sanctity of the pilgrimage. Authorities reminded citizens and residents that entering Makkah without an official Hajj permit is strictly prohibited during the designated period from April 29 to June 10, 2025.

This latest crackdown reflects Saudi Arabia’s zero-tolerance policy toward unauthorized pilgrimage attempts, aimed at ensuring a safe, regulated, and spiritually meaningful Hajj for all legitimate pilgrims. INPUT ARAB NEWS