Bangladesh’s CA Muhammad Yunus announces elections next year

AMN / DHAKA

Chief Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, announced that the country’s next national elections will be held in the first half of April next year. Delivering a televised address to the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, Dr. Yunus said the Election Commission will provide a detailed roadmap for the elections at an appropriate time. The chief adviser added that the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure a favorable environment for the polls. During his address, Dr. Yunus also said propaganda is being spread that Bangladesh has provided a corridor for Rakhine State, which is a complete lie.