Russian air defence systems neutralise Ukrainian drone & missile attacks

Jun 7, 2025

Russian air defence systems ​have intercepted and shot down 174 Ukrainian drones​. ​The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed ​ that the air defence systems ​ intercepted and destroyed ​t​he Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type over the territories of the Bryansk, Rostov, Saratov, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Ryazan, Tula, Belgorod, Tambov, Moscow regions and the Republic of Crimea​. Ten drones were shot down while approaching Moscow. ​The air defence systems ​also destroyed three Ukrainian Neptune-MD guided missiles over the Black Sea​. The Russian Air Force​ has also destroyed two Ukrainian drones headed for the country’s Tula region, leaving three people injured.

