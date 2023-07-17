इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2023 01:51:06      انڈین آواز
All Delhi Schools Bordering Yamuna River To Remain Closed On Monday And Tuesday

All government and private schools in areas bordering the Yamuna River in Delhi will remain closed on July 17 and 18 (Monday and Tuesday), the Directorate of Education (DoE) informed on Sunday, as per news agency PTI. All flood-hit schools may arrange online classes, it stated. This directive comes as parts of Delhi remain inundated after the Yamuna breached its banks following days of downpours in its upper catchment areas, leading to the evacuation of thousands from low-lying areas.

